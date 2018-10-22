Ekiti LG workers suspend strike over part-payment of leave bonuses

Local government workers in Ekiti state under the aegis of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have suspended their one-month strike following the part-payment of their accumulated leave bonus by the state government.

The leadership of the council workers confirmed that they had started receiving alerts on payment of some arrears of their leave bonus.

A communique suspending the strike was signed on Monday by the state NULGE President, Mr. Bunmi Ajimoko and Secretary, Mr. Aleru Suleiman.

The communique directed all local government workers to resume at their duty posts immediately.

NULGE also commended Governor Kayode Fayemi for what they called his “prompt intervention” in ensuring the payment of the bonuses.

The decision to suspend the strike was taken at an emergency NULGE State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, according to the statement.