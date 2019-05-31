Post-Inauguration: Ugwuanyi most popular governor in Nigeria, says Cleric

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Onah, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the most popular governor in Nigeria who is being loved by everybody including “those who claim to hate him”.

Bishop Onah who spoke during the Thanksgiving Mass for Gov. Ugwuanyi and his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, following their successful inauguration for a second term on Wednesday, said the people attest to the fact that the governor did well in his first term, adding that what was required was for him to consolidate on his achievements.

The bishop commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the peace and security in Enugu State, saying that one of his greatest achievements is peace. He added that the feat has made Enugu “one of the most conducive states to do business in Nigeria”.

The cleric also applauded the governor for his administration’s landmark achievements in infrastructural development, pointing out that Enugu State under Gov. Ugwuanyi is also one of the viable states that follow their budget religiously and can survive without federal allocations.

Bishop Onah, who noted that the end of the governor’s first term marks the beginning of another phase of peace and good governance in Enugu State, advised him to consolidate on his achievements, remain focused and firm and create new areas of development for the people to enjoy more democracy dividends.

Other dignitaries at the Mass include the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu; the President, State Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice George Nnamani; State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani; Senator-elect, Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife; heads of security agencies; Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu; Catholic Bishops of Enugu and Awgu Dioceses, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga and Most Rev. John Okoye; the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Ernest Obodo and Bishop Emeritus of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Anthony Gbuji, among others.