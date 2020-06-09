Presidency: Zoning will determine Atiku’s fate in 2023 – PDP

June 9, 2020 0

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that only zoning will determine the fate of former Vice President Atiku   Abubakar in the 2023 general election.

While addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja,  the PDP National Publicity Secretary,  Kola Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP has not come to discussion in respect of zoning. I want to leave it at that.”

Atiku  contested the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the PDP but lost to candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

His son, Adamu Atiku who is the commissioner for Works and Energy in Adamawa State,  while presenting the score card of his ministry yesterday said, “In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic,  master politician for almost four decades.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Acting President, Court of Appeal

The Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation ...