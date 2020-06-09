COVID-19: Schools to reopen after lifting of interstate travel ban – Education Minister

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has hinted that schools may reopen in the country after the ban on interstate movement has been lifted.

The minister stated this during a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

While restating that the government has not published any date for school reopening, he said the ministry will not want to lead Nigerians into danger.

Nwajiuba said, “We want to open when it is safe to do so. We have heard about neighbouring countries that opened and shut. We have heard about cases spiking with children getting into school. Of all the things I will like to do, I will not like to experiment with your children.

“We want a situation where once we are sure it is safe, we can then take them into school.

“I have just finished a meeting with the representatives of WAEC and NABTEB and I understand how that worries our parents at the moment and how anxious our children are to know what next.

“As soon as those in charge of the blockade lift it because there is no way we can open our schools if teachers can’t come. So, we are looking at somewhere after the interstate lockdown is lifted. Because we will need that kind of openness for the children to move.”

The Federal Government had in March shut all schools in the country as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic