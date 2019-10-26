R-L: Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc; Timi Alaibe, Non-Executive Director, Heritage Bank Plc; Chris Oshiafi, Group Managing Director of Pan African Capital Holdings; Ifie Sekibo, MD/CEO, Heritage Bank and Demetrios Halios, President/CEO of Halios Capital, at the ongoing Russian-African Summit in Sochi, Russia, yesterday.

L-R: Council Officer, Peoples Republic of China, Zhang Yalong, Staff of LASG, Zheng Mei, Manager China National Offshore Corporation Lagos, Staff of LASG, Council General, Peoples Republic of China, Chu Maoming, His Excellency, Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwolu, Deputy Council General Peoples Republic of China, Guang Zhongqui, His Excellency, Deputy Governor of Lagos Obafemi Hamzat, Chairman, Choice International Group, Chief Diana Chen and General Manager, Lekki Free Trade Zone Huang Xigong when the high powered Chinese delegation recently paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State at the State House Alausa Ikeja to discuss bilateral relations and new ways to explore technology transfer while building new skills in young people and essentially, exploring vital areas in agriculture, manufacturing, construction and cultural exchange