R-L: Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc; Timi Alaibe, Non-Executive Director, Heritage Bank Plc; Chris Oshiafi, Group Managing Director of Pan African Capital Holdings; Ifie Sekibo, MD/CEO, Heritage Bank and Demetrios Halios, President/CEO of Halios Capital, at the ongoing Russian-African Summit in Sochi, Russia, yesterday.

L-R: Ifie Sekibo, MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc; Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor Bauchi State and Commissioner for Agriculture, Samaila Burga, during the bank’s business call to the Bauchi State Governor on developmental project partnership with the bank, yesterday.
October 2, 2019
L-R: Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor Bauchi State (3rd left); Ifie Sekibo, MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc (4th left); Accountant General of the State, Dr Abubaka Saidu; Commissioner for Agriculture, Samaila Burga; Commissioner for Finance, Nura Manu Soro; Regional Executive, Abuja & North, Heritage Bank, George Oko-Oboh and Commissioner for Special Duties, Turaki Manga, during a business call to the Bauchi State Governor on developmental project partnership with the bank, yesterday.
