Renmoney sponsors Ikoyi Club 1938 Squash Tournament

Fintech lending company, Renmoney, in partnership with Ikoyi Club, will be holding the first edition of the Renmoney Squash Tournament.

The competition is a great opportunity for members of Ikoyi Club to take part in a competitive, fun, social and physical activity.

The tournament starts on Monday, May 13, 2019 and ends on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Renmoney’s Chief Marketing Officer, Apekhade Idogho said: “We have partnered with Ikoyi Club to develop this tournament to promote the game of squash and drive awareness of the investment solutions Renmoney has to offer”.

Yetunde Faulkner, Director, Wealth Management at Renmoney added: “Ikoyi club has some fantastic squash players, so we’re looking forward to an exciting tournament with some great match-ups, as well as networking and engaging with people at the event.”

The grand finale of the tournament will be on Friday, May 17, where winners will emerge from both the male and female categories.