Security operatives nab Kaduna cleric for allegedly raping minor for five years

A Kaduna-based cleric, Joseph Alhassan, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for five years.

Alhassan was arrested at his residence on Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost, Barnawa Kaduna, by officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He was arrested following a complaint filed by the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

The victim, while interacting with Ms Brenda Bartholomew, the Social Welfare Officer in charge of the case, in Kaduna on Saturday, alleged that Alhassan had sexually abused her over the last five years.

Bartholomew said the victim, from Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area of the state, had been living with the accused since she was 11 years old as a maid, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

She explained that the case was reported to the ministry by a non-governmental organisation, Bridge that Gap Initiative, after which the ministry intervened to investigate the issue.

“After receiving the information, we reported the case to the NSCDC, Kaduna South Local Government Area Division, Kakuri. The NSCDC thereafter arrested Alhassan and the matter is currently being investigated.

“We have taken her (victim) to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kakuri, for medical examination while we wait for the NSCDC to conclude their investigation before we will proceed with the prosecution process,” she said.