Ebenezer Obey is alive – Lanre, eldest son

The Family of Evangelist Ebenezer Obey has denied rumours that the music legend has died, calling speculations over death as “fake news.”

According to the Lanre, the eldest son of Ebenezer Obey, his father is ” alive and doing very well”.

There had been reports on social media that the juju maestro turned-gospel singer had passed away in an undisclosed London hospital earlier today.

But giving lie to the rumour, Lanre Obey further disclosed that his father is healthy and that the public should disregard the fake news.

“My father is alive, I am even right in front of him and he is doing very well. We have been receiving calls from London and every other part of the world. The report of my father’s death is not true because myself and him are actually sitting next to each other as I am talking to you”, Lanre Obey said.