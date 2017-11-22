Senate to investigate EFCC, DSS clash

Following the clash between the Department of State Service (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission jEFCC) over the restriction of the arrest of the former Director-General, Ita Ekpenyong on Tuesday, Nigerian Senate on Wednesday during its plenary agreed to investigate the spar between the duo.

Recall that the operatives of EFCC had laid ambush around Ekpenyong’s home at Number 46 Mamman Nasir on Tuesday, in the highbrow area of Asokoro, as early as 6 am to pick him up to answer questions on what he knows about the amount of money the agency collected from the office of the embattled National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki retd, just before the 2015 poll.

But the operatives, armed with search and arrest warrants, were turned back by DSS operatives attached to Ekpenyong.

In view of that therefore, Ahmad Lawan, the senate leader reacting to orders 42 and 52 cited by Senator Dino Melaye, on the issue of the above duo feud said,

“‘This Senate should investigate the clash between the EFCC and the DSS and also the NIA, the sentiment of our colleagues ridicule the name of our great Country and this is unacceptable. Only a proper investigation can reveal the true nature of what happened.”

“The Senate should investigate the clash between the EFCC and the former DG of DSS and NIA by setting up an Ad-hoc Committee to report back in 2 weeks”, he finally said.