Ekwueme’s family opens more condolence registers

The family of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, has opened more condolence registers in different locations to enable sympathisers to register their tributes and condolences.
He said that the centres were opened in Oko the deceased hometown, London, Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Abakaliki and Awka.
According to him, the London centre is located at Nigeria High Commission, 9 Northumberland Avenue Westminster, London WC2N 5BX.
He said the Abuja centre was at the International Conference Centre, Central Area, 11 900 Herbert Macaulay Way Abuja while the one for Lagos was at 4 Ikoya Avenue Ikoyi, Lagos.
The Enugu centre is 11 Ezzikwo Street Independence Layout, Enugu, while that of Abakaliki is Vice-Chancellor’s Office Ebonyi State University Abakaliki.
The statement also said tributes and condolences could be sent online to www.forevermissed.com/alexekwueme and alexekwuemetributes@gmail.com.
It added “the Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON.” – NAN.