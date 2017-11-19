Singer Chidinma debuts in Nollywood movie

Winner of Project Fame Season 3 and superstar musician, Chidinma Ekile, has decided to join the likes of Falz, Omawunmi, Tuface and many others, to test the waters with her acting skills as she plays lead in Kunle Afolayan’s new film ‘The Bridge’.

Chidinma, who has decided to give Nollywood a shot in the new film, will star in her first feature film alongside Demola Adedoyin, who has been rumored to be her real-life boyfriend.

‘The Bridge’ sees Demola Adedoyin as Obadare, who is Yoruba prince and Chidinma as Stella, a young lady from a distinguished Igbo family. Their relationship is threatened by tribal prejudice and parental plans for each other’s life.

When the couple secretly weds against their parents’ wishes, the consequence shakes the very foundation and sustenance of both families.

“The Bridge” also stars Binta Ayo Mogaji, Zack Orji, Kunle Afolayan, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami, Lere Paimo, Wole Olowomojuore, Lanre Hassan, Jimoh Aliu and Mama Ray-Eyiwumi.

The movie was set in Ilorin, Kwara State and was produced by Lasun Ray and directed by Kunle Afolayan, The movie will make its debut in cinemas on December 8, 2017.