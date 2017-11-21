Super Eagles: The road to Russia – Tribune

THE Super Eagles have occasionally failed to meet the expectations of football-loving Nigerians, but they are going to the Russia 2018 World Cup on a massive high. Boasting hardly any great name, and nowhere near the stellar credentials of the revered 1994 team which was fifth in the FIFA World Rankings, the highest raking ever achieved by an African football team, the current crop of Super Eagles have nevertheless shocked pundits. The team has been unbeaten in 36 World cup qualifying matches, and recently defeated Argentina, two-time World Cup champions, 4-2 in a match that football enthusiasts will never forget in a hurry. Led by the veteran Mikel Obi and instructed by the German tactician, Gernet Rohr, the team has delievered the goods when no one gave it any chance and restored the confidence of many across the continent as it heads to the world’s most glamorous sporting event, this time in Russia.

Since 24 June, 2016 when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the draw for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers, the Eagles have done Nigeria proud, topping the so-called “group of death” boasting some of the biggest names in African football. From a 2–1 win over Zambia in Ndola and a 3-1 win over Algeria in their second match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, they went on to beat Cameroon 4–0 at home and drew 1-1 with the African champions in the reverse fixture in Yaounde, becoming the first African team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Zambia 1–0 in Uyo. And even though the final match of the qualifying campaign, a dead rubber, ended in a draw, CAF, in its report, acknowledged that it was shoddy officiating that earned the Desert Warriors of Algeria their equaliser in the final minutes of the game. As CAF noted, referee Eric Otogo-Castane of Gabon was not at his best. It said: “Yacine Brahimi won and converted a harshly-awarded late penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Algeria against already-qualified Nigeria in a World Cup Africa zone Group B dead-rubber. The Gabonese referee ruled that Abdullahi Shehu fouled Brahimi as he moved into the box in Constantine, but big-screen replays suggested otherwise.”

After the Eagles’ stellar showing against a star-studded Argentina, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been eagle-eyed enough to line up other first-class friendlies for the team. According to reports, negotiations are currently ongoing which could see the Eagles test their might against both France and Germany. This is, we believe, the way to go. If the Eagles are to put up a decent performance in Russia, they must be prepared to face the best, particularly given their rather inconsistent records at their previous five World Cup appearances.

In its best performance ever, the team topped its group which included Argentina, Bulgaria and Greece in 1994, only narrowly losing out to Italy in the second round. In 1998, the Eagles qualified for the second round with a win against Bulgaria and a loss to Paraguay. But they lost scandalously to Denmark in the second round, a loss lamented by the then FIFA president, Sepp Blatter. In 2002, the Eagles bowed out in the first round following an 0-1 defeat to Argentina, a 1-2 loss to Sweden and an inconsequential draw with England. It failed to qualify for the 2006 World Cup after finishing level on points in the qualification group with Angola, but with an inferior head-to-head record. In 2010, an 0-1 loss to Argentina following a controversial Gabriel Heinze header in the sixth minute of the game, a 1-2 loss to Greece and a 2-2 draw with South Korea eliminated the team from the 2010 World Cup. It had just one point. And the 2014 World Cup in Brazil did not surpass the 1994 record. Although the team reached the second round of the competiton following a 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, it was eliminated by France in the second round.

Given the foregoing, the NFF and the Federal Government need to do all that they can to encourage and motivate the Eagles to give their best at Russia 2018. It is good that the NFF and the players have reportedly reached an agreement to avoid rows over money issues at the World Cup, but agreements mean nothing when not backed with a sturdy resolve. Although no one can realistically expect the Eagles to win the World Cup in Russia, we believe that with tactical discipline and the support of Nigerians, the team can surpass its 1994 record. In this connection, we urge the powers that be to give the coaching crew a free hand to do their job. The coaches have a plan and they know the players that can fit into it. In the same vein, we urge the Eagles to avoid in-fighting and pettiness. No less a player than Sunday Oliseh, a former captain and coach of the team, has admitted that a gang-up against players like the late Rashidi Yekini cost the 1994 team dearly. Success in Russia should start with each player treating the others with respect and admiration.

We wish the Super Eagles a great campaign in Russia.