Global Patriot Newspapers Anniversary Lecture holds in Lagos Thursday, November 23

The key issues of patriotism, the vast untapped potentials of Nigeria and the nagging question of national development will on Thursday, November 23, 2017 be x-rayed by eminent personalities at the Second Anniversary Lecture/Awards of Global Patriot Newspapers, GPN.

A statement released by Simon Ibe, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the Online Newspaper, said that the event will hold at 4Points By Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos from 10 am.

The programme, he said, is expected to bring to the front burner of national discourse, the connection between patriotism, which presently seems in short supply, and the need to tap the presently vastly untapped potentials of the country, including the human, solid minerals, agricultural, marine, ICT potentials, for the rapid development of the nation.

Past and present federal and state government functionaries, acclaimed pro-democracy and human rights activists, national and state assembly members, military and para-military chiefs, celebrated media personalities, clerics, among other distinguished personalities, would be present as issues surrounding the theme of the Lecture, which is “Patriotism, Untapped Potentials and National Development,” are thrashed out.

The event would also be used to honour some individuals and organizations, and would kick- start processes leading to the commencement of operations at the United States of America office of the Organisation.