Supporters Club mourns late Fashikun

By Akeem Busari

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has joined Nigerians to mourn the demise of foremost journalist and former athlete, Olajide Fashikun.

The former national handball star and editor of online publication Gongnews died Saturday in Abuja after suffering a stroke.

In a press release signed by the the national chairman of the NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, it described the death as shocking and unfortunate.

Ikpead added that it was also a huge loss to journalism and the sporting fraternity in Nigeria.

“This is a huge loss to Nigerian sports and journalism. More so, it is unfortunate and painful he died now, particularly, at this critical moment in Nigerian football, ” Ikpea noted.

“On behalf the Nigeria Football Supporters Club at home and in diaspora, I pray that God in His infinite mercies should grant him eternal rest and also give his family and friends the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss,” Ikpea prayed .