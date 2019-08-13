Taraba Killing: Buhari not indifferent to death of police officers – Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not indifferent to the killing of policemen by soldiers in Taraba State.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

In his statement on Monday, Garba Shehu said Nigerians must be patient with Buhari, noting that the President will take action after the panel set up by Chief of Defence Chief, General Gabriel Olonisakin, has submitted its report following their investigation.

Garba Shehu who made the statement in response to press questions, confirmed that a committee was set up during the National Security Council meeting to investigate the killing of three policemen and a civilian by soldiers in Taraba State.

The President’s aide state that the insinuation of indifference on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari is untenable.

He said, “Contrary to those mischievous insinuations, President Buhari had ordered the Chief of Defence Staff to set up an investigation committee with representatives from all the security organizations in the country, including the police force.

“The President is not indifferent to the unfortunate incident, and would take decisive action as soon as the report of the panel is submitted to him. He is following due process and procedure.

“Putting the cart before the horse is not President Buhari’s way of doing things. Nigerians should show patience while the President awaits the report of the President awaits the report of the panel from the Chief of Defence Staff.