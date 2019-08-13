Finally, El-Zakzaky, wife depart Abuja for India

August 13, 2019 0

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shiite, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, around 6:45 pm on Monday left the country to India for medical check-up aboard Emirate flight.

Men of the Department of State Services (DSS) the Nigeria Police had laid siege to the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja from 1:30 pm to about 3:30 pm for the arrival of the embattled IMN leader who came into the airport around 3:00 pm via the Kaduna -Abuja rail service into the international wing of the airport.

Refuting reports that El-Zakzaky had travelled earlier in the day via a chartered aircraft, an Immigration officer who spoke to the Guardian under the condition of anonymity disclosed thatEl-Zakzaky was scheduled to leave the country around 6 pm via Emirate air.

El-Zakzaky, and his wife, had last week turned down the Federal Government’s offer of a private jet for their Indian medical trip which they embarked upon on Monday.

