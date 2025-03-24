Nobel Prize-winning writer Wole Soyinka has dismissed attempts by Nigerians to dictate when he should evaluate President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Reaffirming his independence, Soyinka made it clear that external pressures would not influence his decision.

He said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday that he would share his thoughts only when he finds it necessary and has substantial points to address, rejecting the idea of conforming to a fixed timeline, such as Tinubu’s one-year milestone in office.

Prof Soyinka urged Nigerians not to impose a schedule on him, asserting that he would speak on the government when he deemed it appropriate.

“People should stop trying to work on my timetable for me,” the elder statesman remarked in response to those reminding him of his previous statement about assessing Tinubu’s leadership after a year in office, which concluded on May 29, 2024.

“I had not swallowed an alarm clock,” Soyinka quipped during the interview.

“I don’t see why I should put my alarm on and say: ‘One year has passed, now, I must make an assessment’ if there is nothing I feel like talking about and if I am busy elsewhere.”

On December 24, 2023, Soyinka visited Tinubu at his Bourdillon residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. When asked about his views on Tinubu’s administration, which began on May 29, 2023, Soyinka stated that he would withhold judgment until after a full year had passed.

Critics have blamed Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, for economic mismanagement, citing record-high inflation and a soaring cost of living.

“This business of ‘you haven’t come to do this’, I don’t understand it. Other people are doing the same; this is a collective effort. The Falanas speak consistently. The Baiyewus speak consistently. The Sowores come out and try to lead demonstrations. It’s a collective effort,” he said.

Soyinka continued, “The one year is up which means you have a right and I have a responsibility to respond when you call me on certain issues. But if you are saying that I would call a press conference and say: ‘One year is up, let us now make an assessment’.

“The only question I’d ask you is: ‘Did I do that with Jonathan?’ Did I do that with Buhari?’ ‘Did I do that with Obasanjo?’ ‘Did I do that with anybody? So, why is it expected of me?

“All it means is that one year is up. If I am around, and you want to get hold of me, I would speak. That’s all that statement meant.”