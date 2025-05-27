President Bola Tinubu has intervened in the ongoing sealing of properties belonging to ground rent defaulters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), granting a 14-day grace period for them to settle their outstanding obligations and regularise their documents.

This was announced by Mr. Chijioke Nwankwoeze, Director of Land Administration in the FCT, during a briefing on Monday night in Abuja.

He stated, “On May 26, 2025, enforcement began on 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of ground rent spanning 10 to 43 years.

“Properties affected include those owned by government institutions, corporate organisations, and individuals. This enforcement reflects the FCT Administration’s commitment to executing its duties without fear or favour.

“However, by the intervention of President His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, holders of the affected properties have been granted 14 days (two weeks) to settle the outstanding ground rents, including applicable penalties.

“For properties in the Central Area, defaulters are required to pay a penalty of N5 million in addition to the ground rent owed.

“Those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape districts will pay N3 million as penalty alongside their ground rent arrears.

“Defaulters in Wuse I, Garki I, and Garki II will pay a penalty of N2 million in addition to the outstanding ground rent.

“Additionally, all individuals who purchased properties from others but have yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment have 14 days to do so at the FCT Department of Land Administration.

“Furthermore, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has also granted a 14-day grace period to all property holders in the FCT to pay their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, or risk revocation of their titles.

“Going forward, the Minister advises all property owners in the FCT to ensure timely payment of all relevant bills and charges to enable the government to continue implementing vital development projects for the benefit of the people.”