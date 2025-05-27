There can be little progress in Nigeria until the country becomes serious about fighting corruption. The fact that one government official could acquire a 753-unit housing estate in Abuja without raising any alarms speaks volumes about the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, allegedly acquired this sprawling estate, over 150,000 square meters in Lokogoma District, Abuja, using illicit funds. Those funds reportedly came from kickbacks linked to foreign exchange allocations and contracts awarded during his tenure as CBN governor.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission only acted to seize the property and prosecute Emefiele after he left office.

In December 2024, Jude Onwuegbuzie, a judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo, granted the final forfeiture order for the estate.

On Tuesday, the EFCC handed over the property to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Ahmed Dangiwa, the minister, announced that the ministry would sell the units both to the public and for special government needs, emphasising that the process must be conducted transparently.

The Federal Government later added that the middle- and low-income would be favoured in the disposal of the assets.

EFCC Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede viewed the handover as a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to fighting corruption. This marks a commendable departure from the past, when recovered assets were often re-looted.

While Emefiele’s case is egregious, it is disheartening that many members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet also have tainted records. Yet, they remain protected because they enjoy the favour of the country’s highest authority.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari once stated that Nigeria lost $150 billion in oil revenue to corruption in the decade leading up to 2015.

In Nigeria, once a corrupt official joins the ruling party and praises those in power, their misdeeds are often overlooked.

As a result, Nigeria continues to perform poorly on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index. In the 2024 index released in February, Nigeria ranked 140th out of 180 countries, making it the 36th most corrupt country globally.

Annually, corruption costs Nigeria about $18 billion, a staggering amount that could have significantly improved schools, hospitals, and infrastructure. The World Bank estimates Nigeria needs $10 billion annually for 30 years just to close its infrastructure deficit.

Although laws exist to combat corruption, many public officials find ways to circumvent them. Nigeria must adopt stricter measures, including strengthening its legal framework, if it is truly committed to tackling corruption.

Public officials should be required to declare their assets during and after their tenure, with the Code of Conduct Bureau rigorously verifying these declarations.

Public institutions need to be strengthened. Anti-corruption agencies must be allowed to operate independently and without interference.

Despite the existence of due process offices in states, billions of naira worth of contracts are still awarded without proper procedures.

This needs to be addressed. Singapore once faced corruption levels comparable to Nigeria’s. However, under its pioneering Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, the country eradicated the problem. Lee provided the political will, leadership, and an effective anti-corruption framework to confront the issue head-on.

He ensured judicial independence from political interference, empowered anti-corruption agencies to act without fear or favour, and enforced severe punishments for offenders.

Additionally, he offered public servants competitive salaries, reducing the temptation to embezzle public funds. Today, Singapore ranks as the third least corrupt country in the world, behind Denmark and Finland.

Nigeria needs transparent leaders with a genuine will to fight corruption. Often, when ordinary citizens steal small items like goats or phones, they face swift justice. Yet, powerful politicians frequently secure plea bargains or presidential pardons. This must end.