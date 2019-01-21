We won’t postpone elections in Rivers State – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday said it would not postpone elections in Rivers State, contrary to speculations in some quarters.

It also insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not present candidates for governorship and National Assembly elections in the state.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the clarification in an interview.

He explained that the APC would not feature in the ballot papers and other documents and materials to be used for the conduct of the elections in the state.

While reiterating that the commission had no intention of postponing elections in the state, Okoye said the general elections would be conducted on the basis of political parties and candidates that emerged through valid party primary elections and whose names had been published by the commission.

He said, “INEC has complied with the order of the court and the APC, as a political party, did not feature in any of the lists of the aforementioned positions released by the commission.

“Elections will take place in Rivers State, but the APC will not present candidates for governorship and National Assembly elections.

“Similarly, the party will not feature in the ballot papers and other documents and materials released or to be used for the conduct of the listed strands of elections.

“INEC will conduct all the strands of elections slated for February 16 and March 2, 2019 in Nigeria, including Rivers State as the commission continues to follow its timetable and schedule of activities.”

He added, “On January 17, 2019, the commission published the list of political parties fielding candidates in elections for presidential and National Assembly elections slated for February 16, 2019. On January 31, 2019, the commission will publish the names of the candidates that will contest the governorship and state Assembly elections.

“The commission will therefore conduct elections in Rivers State on February 16, 2019 and March 2, 2019 for candidates and political parties qualified to contest the election.

“INEC will not postpone and has no intention whatsoever of postponing any of the strands of elections in Rivers State. The commission published the list of candidates for Senatorial and House of Representatives elections for Rivers State when it published the list meant for other states of the federation.

“The election will therefore be conducted on the basis of the political parties and candidates that emerged through valid party primary elections and whose names have been published by the commission.” – Punch.