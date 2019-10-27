Why the North formed Arewa Consultative Forum — Adamu Fika

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Malam Adamu Fika, has said the Major Gideon Orkar coup of April 20, 1990 necessitated the formation of the forum in 2000.

Going down memory lane, the Northern elder maintained that ACF was formed by mostly northern elders and leaders in order to have a voice for the region.

Fika, who was one time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Head of Services disclosed that three northern groups fused into one to become ACF with the objective of dousing tension caused by the failed coup.

Major Orkar attempted to overthrow the military government of the then Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB).

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the 20th anniversary committee of the ACF, Fika noted that the forum had played significant roles in the country, especially in the areas of peace and conflict resolution as well as maintaining political stability.

According to Fika, “ACF came into being in 2000 through the fusion of three northern groups, namely the Turaki Committee, the Northern Elders Forum and the Unity and Development Foundation.

“The Turaki Committee, chaired by late President Shehu Shagari was established in the aftermath of the Gideon Orkar coup with objectives, among others, to douse the tensions created by the failed coup and help to stabilise the polity.

“With time, as the situation in the country became calm, the activities of the Turaki Committee slowed down. The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), which was led by late Alhaji Abdurrahman Okene, was formed to ensure sustainable political stability in the country.