Xenophobia: Nigerians angry, demand tough actions against South Africa, firms

Anger on Tuesday greeted xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa with dignitaries and organisations including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate and the House of Representatives, expressing their displeasure over the continued killing.

President Buhari specifically sent a special envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, to express his deep concern about the “reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019.”

Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in compliance with Buhari’s directive, summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, to express Nigeria’s displeasure over the continued killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

In a statement in Abuja, the Presidency said the special envoy Buhari sent to Ramaphosa was expected to land in Pretoria by Thursday.

The statement, which was signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, did not give the name of the envoy.

It added that Buhari was deeply concerned about the “reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019.”

Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa have been the target of attacks since last week when a taxi driver was killed by an alleged drug peddler from Tanzania in Pretoria.

Foreign-owned businesses have been looted and burnt in different parts of the country.

As of Monday, three persons had been killed while one person was in hospital being treated for smoke inhalation.

Meanwhile, Onyeama has ruled out reprisals as a solution to the problem.

Rather, he said the Federal Government would continue to pursue the option of engaging the South African authorities to promote peace.

The minister, who spoke with State House Correspondents soon after he met with Buhari, explained that Nigeria did not believe that two wrongs would make a right.

Onyeama said, “The South African Government has assured us that they are doing everything possible to address the situation; that they are equally exasperated by the whole event.

“We believe that with that goodwill we may be able to work together to put in place these mechanisms that would make a difference.”

Onyeama also stated that another option being considered was to send Nigerian security agents to South Africa “to work closely with the South African Police Force.”

High Commission compiles victims’ list

However, the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria has begun compiling a list of the victims of the xenophobic attacks.

The mission directed Nigerians who were affected by the violence to come forward.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Kabiru Bala, in a statement in Pretoria on Tuesday, said, “The High Commission and the Consulate in Pretoria and Johannesburg are compiling the list of all the Nigerian victims of the current anarchy for engagement with the South African government and other stakeholders for succour.

“In this regard, all Nigerian victims of the current attacks are requested to come forward to report their situation to the High Commission and the Consulate.”

The envoy said the two missions would continue to be home to all Nigerians “in this trying times and in the future,” noting that the mission had remained open since the outbreak of violence.

FG summons SA High Commissioner

Onyeama has summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, over the attacks.

A senior MFA official, Kimiebi Ebenfa, confirmed this in a WhatsApp message.

It read, “I am directed to inform you that the Minister of Foreign Affairs has summoned the High Commissioner of South Africa for a meeting.”

Rep asks FG to recall envoy, House to suspend recess over attacks

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is planning to suspend members’ ongoing two-month annual recess to reconvene to address the xenophobic attacks.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced on his verified Twitter handle, @femigbaja, on Tuesday, saying the lower chamber of the National Assembly might reconvene for a one-day session to address the attacks.

The House was to resume plenary on September 14.

The Speaker tweeted, “(I) Will be cutting short my trip to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference @CPA Secretariat and will be leaving today, for the leadership of the @HouseNGR to consider cutting short the recess and reconvening for one day to address the killing of Nigerians in SA.”

It was learnt that several members of the House mounted pressure on the leadership to take a decisive action on the attacks.

However, the Vice Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Musiliudeen Akinremi, on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to recall Nigeria’s envoy to South Africa and close down the SA’s embassy in the country.

Akinremi said, “Enough is enough and an injustice to one is an injustice to all. These actions taken against Nigerians by South Africans are so unjustified and are an international crime against humanity.”

South Africa, AU need to act fast —Atiku

However, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday called on the South African government and the African Union to urgently address the ongoing xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the country.

He made this call via his verified Twitter handle in a tweet, he personally signed.

He said, “Reported attacks against Nigerians in South Africa are unacceptable and stand condemned. Urgent steps need to be taken with the SA authorities and the African Union to bring an end to this ill wind that can only end up destroying the fabric of our African brotherhood. -AA”

Senate condemns attacks

Also, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday condemned the attacks on Nigerians.

Lawan in a statement said, “Nigeria has had enough of its citizens being targets of these attacks and will no longer tolerate hate crimes in any form against its citizens who are doing legitimate business in that country.

“Xenophobic violence is most condemnable anywhere; more so in South Africa, a country whose citizens benefited from the support and solidarity of Africans and freedom lovers across the world in their historic struggle against apartheid.”

Suspend diplomatic ties with South Africa – Ekweremadu tells FG

But the immediate past deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, called on the Federal Government to consider suspension of diplomatic ties with South Africa until things were put right.

In a statement on Tuesday, he called on the AU to summon an emergency meeting with a view to sanctioning South Africa.

He stated, “I find the incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa very un-African, barbaric, and unparalleled acts of ingratitude.

“It is quite disturbing that the Government of South Africa has not taken decisive steps to end these attacks, which have led to wanton loss of lives and property of fellow Africans, especially Nigerians.

“The attacks defy and desecrate everything African broterhood stands for, especially for a country that gained freedom with the support, sweat, and sacrifice of fellow African nations among which Nigeria clearly stands out.

“The attacks have reached scary and desperate degrees and call for desperate actions on the part of Nigeria, other African nations, and the African Union.

“It will therefore not be out of place for the Federal Government to suspend diplomatic relations with SA until full assurance of safety of Nigerians and their properties in South African is secured, adequate compensation paid for the damages, and the perpetrators also brought to book.

“…The AU should therefore summon an emergency session to sanction South Africa; and a suspend from the Union for unprovoked acts of hostilities against fellow Africans whose countries fought for the freedom they enjoy today will not be out of place.”

Celebrities condemn attacks

Meanwhile, Nigerian celebrities including Toke Makinwa, Funke Akindele, Mo Abudu, among others, have condemned the attacks on Nigerians and other Africans.

The celebrities took to their social media platforms to implore the government to seek for a peaceful resolution to the issue.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, wrote, “Must violence be the solution to every problem? I woke up to horrific pictures and videos of our country men being attacked and killed. This has to stop o!”

Similarly, Mo Abudu, of EbonyLife TV wrote, “The xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa right now are complete and misplaced anger. We owe it to ourselves as Africans to unite. It’s the only way forward.”

Also, On-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, described the attacks as a huge blow on Africa as a continent.

Also, a monarch, Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama, Tegbosin II, said Nigerians in South Africa should return home to pick up the pieces of their lives.

The monarch in a statement said, “Despite the show of brotherliness and for being a pillar of support during the apartheid regime, the South Africans have not reciprocated the same gesture towards Nigerians living on their soil.”

Save Nigerians, Shehu Sani tells FG

Also, a former vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Shehu Sani, has asked President Buhari to make instant arrangements to stop the attacks on Nigerians.

Sani in a statement challenged the government of South Africa to protect the lives of Nigerians while the Nigerian government should stop barking and take action to save its people.

He said, “Nigerian Government should not continue to bark like a coward dog and the South African Government should not continue to sleep like a tortoise while innocent people are being killed. Africans unleashing violence on fellow Africans on the African soil is a shame to Africans and the black race.”

Orji Kalu calls for retaliation

But the Chief Whip of the Ninth Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, has called on Nigerians to retaliate rather than wait on the South Africans to fish out the perpetrators.

Kalu in a statement issued by his media team on Tuesday said, “The gruesome killing, looting, arson of property belonging to Nigerians and attack of the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa are ill-conceived, disheartening and wicked.

“Those mindless criminals who attacked and prevented law-abiding Nigerians to freely conduct their business must be made to pay for their crimes. Arresting them is not enough.

“If the South African Government does not do more to protect the lives of Nigerians, there should be no reason to allow them to operate freely in Nigeria. All their enterprises deserve to be closed down including MTN, DSTV and Shoprite.”

APC demands ANC’s intervention

But the All Progressives Congress has condemned the attacks and urged the biggest political party in South Africa, the African National Congress, to intervene with a view to stopping the attacks.

The APC, according to a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Nigeria deserved a better deal from South Africa.

The statement said, “As a party, we are deeply saddened by these unwarranted attacks. Nigeria deserves a better deal from South Africa. It is too early for South Africans to forget their country’s history.

“Many of the key players in the struggle against apartheid are still alive and active in the country’s national affairs. We therefore cannot understand why there seems to be a conspiracy of silence on their part.”

The APC said the violence being meted out to Nigerians under an ANC-led administration called to question the very essence of the struggle against apartheid in which Nigeria was a frontline ally of South Africa.

‘Attacks may cause diplomatic row’

Also, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has said the unending attacks may cause diplomatic row between South Africa and Nigeria.

In a statement on Tuesday, the senator said Nigerians were ready to vent their anger on South Africans and their business interests in Nigeria.

The statement read, “If we are not careful, this issue may escalate into a row between the two countries with very dire consequences. To avoid this situation, the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations will be meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week to arrest the situation.” – Punch.