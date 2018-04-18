Youths protest in Makurdi over herdsmen killings

Youths in Makurdi have staged a peaceful protest against Fulani killings in Benue state.

This week alone suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed more than 50 Tiv farmers in Logo, Makurdi, Gwer- West and Guma Local Government areas in the state.

This is apart from the killing of seven Mobile Policemen in an ambushed in Ayilamo, Tombo ward, Logo Local Government area in Benue state in Makurdi.

The youths decked in an all-black attire with placards and banners March through major streets, after taking off from busy Wurukum round about in Makurdi

Leader of the Youths Comrade Orngu Angu told The Nation that the killings are being on the increased and there seems to be no response from the Police high command.

Comrade Orngu stated that the killings have taken a new a generous dimension with police men being killed like ordinary men.

He warned that if nothing is done to stop the killing, there may be no country call Nigeria.

He specifically noted that Tiv people are at the receiving end of the killings saying the peaceful protest is to draw the attention of the federal government and international community to stop the genocide.

At press time the protesters who were peaceful in their conduct were heading to the Benue State Police Command to see the Commissioner of Police Fatal Owoseni.