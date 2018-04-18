Ekweremadu meets Osinbajo after thugs invade Senate  

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Wednesday met behind closed doors with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to brief him about the invasion of the Senate chambers by suspected thugs that happened earlier in the day.

President Muhammadu Buhari was in London on an official visit while the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, was also in Washington as of the time the incident occurred.

At the end of the meeting held inside Osinbajo’s office at the Presidential Villa, Ekweremadu told State House correspondents that the Vice-President had promised to join forces with the federal lawmakers to get to the root of the matter.

He said the invasion was not acceptable to Buhari and Osinbajo just as it was not acceptable to members of the National Assembly.

Ekweramadu said, “I am sure you are aware of the Senate invasion today and we have to come and brief the Vice President because the President is not in town, so it was appropriate for him to know what transpired.

“We run a democracy, we are all in one government and it is the responsibility of the President or the Vice President to ensure that there is law and order in the country.

“Once we have this kind of major development, it is important that he is briefed at the earliest opportunity. The Senate President is out of the country, it is, therefore, my responsibility to come over and brief the Vice President.”