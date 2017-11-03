￼Corps members to receive pending allowances soon, says NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured corps members who are yet to receive their personal allowances that the federal government has released funds for their payment.

President Buhari receives Daura National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Members in his Daura Katsina Home on 13th Sep 2016.

This was made known on Friday through a statement by the scheme’s Director of Public Relations, Mrs. Abosede Aderibigbe.

According to her, the delay in settling outstanding Corps members’ personal allowances was as a result of technical problems with the payment platform.

While assuring the Corps members that service providers are working round the clock to restore connectivity so as to allow seamless crediting of their accounts, Mrs. Aderibigbe said they should expect full payment in a couple of days.

The statement reads: “The Management of the National Youth Service Corps regrets the delay being experienced in the payment of personal allowance to Corps members.

“Management wishes to inform Corps members and the rest of the public that funds have since been released by the Federal Government, but the delay is as a result of technical problems with the payment platform.

“We wish to further inform that the service providers are working round the clock to restore connectivity so as to allow seamless crediting of Corps members’ accounts. We are confident that this will be achieved in a couple of days.

“Management appreciates the patience shown by Corps members in the face of this unforeseen challenge, and appeals for more understanding as we are working assiduously with the relevant agencies to address the problem.

“Payment of Corps members’ allowance is a top priority for the Federal Government and the NYSC Scheme, and wish to restate our commitment to the welfare of the youth on national service at all times.”