M.K.O Abiola Int’l Airport: Osun govt carpets opposition for plotting to derail project

The Osun State government has called the people of the state to be wary of falsehood being peddled by some opposition element in the state over the concessioning of the M.K.O Abiola International Airport, Ido-Osun.

A statement by the Media Adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Mr. Sola Fasure, disclosed that government at the end of the State Executive Council Meeting condemned the deliberate attempt by some disgruntled element to thwart the effort of government geared at developing the state into an economically prosperous state among it’s pears in the country.

It will be recalled that the State Government on October 26, 2017 signed a concession agreement with All Works of Life Development Organisation (AWOL International Limited) in conjunction with Turkish Exam Bank.

Receiving the report of the finalisation of the agreement, the Executive Council expressed satisfaction on the arrangement and urged all the parties to do everything possible to deliver the first phase on or before the eight months envisaged in the agreement.

Council however described the conscious efforts of the oppositions to drive a wedge into the agreement to develop the state as pure act of sabotage, which wind will blow no one any good.

The statement added that no amount of evil strategies by these individuals would stop the agreement set in motion to get the state on the international business radar through the completion and operation of the international airport.

Council thus admonished the people of the state to be vigilant and not allow them to sabotage this lofty project the government has embarked upon.

The statement said: “Council condemned the campaign of calumny embarked upon by the opposition, saying the falsehood being peddled by the party is not just opposition rhetoric but a grand plan to scuttle the project.”

Meanwhile, Council, in a bid to prevent outbreak of water borne diseases, has directed all producers and marketers of bottled and sachet water in the state to obtain certification for their operations and products from the relevant agency of government.

This move became necessary so as to safeguard public health and prevent outbreak of water borne diseases or other related diseases in the state.

In addition, Council also directed that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government managing and carrying out economic intervention programmes in which an individual benefits to the tune of N100,000 and above, to bring all such individuals into the state’s tax net for the purpose of collecting tax from them.

This will exclude the cadets of Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) and beneficiaries of other social protection programmes like Agba Osun.