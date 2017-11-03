Breaking: Buhari approves Alex Ekwueme’s immediate treatment abroad

November 3, 2017 0

President Muhammadu Bubari has approved the immediate medical treatment of former Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, outside the country.

This is contained in a statement made public by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mr. Garba Shehu.

The approval followed a brief the President received Friday on the medical condition of the former Vice-President.

The approval covers the immediate charter of an Air Ambulance for the emergency movement and the cost of treatment.

President Buhari prays that God will grant the elder statesman speedy recovery, the statement said.

