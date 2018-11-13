2019 poll: Ogbuorji emergence as APC candidate makes it walkover for Gov. Umahi – DUNAETA

The Founder and President of David Umahi Nweze Akuburoah Ebonyi Transformation Agenda (DUNAETA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) promoting and projecting good governance and virile democracy in Ebonyi State, Lady Monica Ada Chidinma Eze has described the emergence of Senator Sunny Ogbuorji as the APC Gubernatorial candidate in Ebonyi State as an indication of failure in the politics of Ebonyi State by the All Progressives Congress.

“A man who was on the verge of being dropped as the PDP South Senatorial candidate for the 2019 elections based on the fact that he performed woefully as a Senator representing the State which made him to hastily joined APC will surely have nothing to offer to the State in any capacity talkless of the seat of Governor of Ebonyi State”, Monica declared

“This man without any sound education who failed woefully in his WASC examination and whose eight years stay in the Upper chamber of the Legislative arm of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was a complete disaster without any motion or bill to his credit can’t be taken seriously as a gubernatorial candidate of any political party in a State like Ebonyi State where Apostle David Nweze Umahi has redefined governance and made the State a reference point for other Governors in Nigeria in terms of provisions of dividends of democracy and practical infrastructural development and emancipation of our people”

She further described Senator Sunday Ogbuorji as a serial betrayal who have lost political value and relevance in the politics of Ebonyi State.and have not done anything for his people and can’t boast of any achievement in his constituency for almost seven years he’s been in the Senate neither in no way impacted on the lives of his constituents can’t be a match to the visionary and outstanding leader in the person of Governor Umahi”

It is obvious that Ogbuorji has lost political value and relevance and knows that he has sunk into political oblivion and looking for a cheap way to come to the limelight through attempting to equal himself with the new revelation of a political leader in the stature of the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Dr Dave Umahi .

This embodiment of failure who is in fact an impediment to the progress of the PDP’s journey to 2019 in the State is fully aware of Governor Umahi’s astounding achievements acknowledged by both world and National leaders including the President, Gen. Muhammad Buhari, who is the leader of APC attested to the fact that His Excellency Engr. Chief Dave Nweze Umahi has performed exceptionally well, when he visited Ebonyi State.

Monica assured Senator Ogbuorji not minding his demonstration of ungratefulness would be shamefully disgraced come 2019 even in his community.