269 Nigerian returnees proceed on 14-day isolation

Two hundred and sixty-nine Nigerians stranded in India arrived in the country on Saturday.

They arrived aboard an Air Peace flight at 2am, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

While 103 of the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, 166 arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

NIDCOM said via Twitter on Saturday that the evacuees were now on a 14-day compulsory self-isolation.

An 18-second video posted by the commission showed the returnees singing songs of praises abroad the plane.

The commission said, “269 stranded Nigerians in India landed in Nigeria (103 in Lagos, 166 in Abuja) today (Saturday) at about 2 am after a few hours of delay.

“All evacuees (are) now on a compulsory 14 days self-isolation, according to the new protocol by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”

It, however, stated that all the evacuees tested negative before boarding and would be re-tested within 72 hours at an NCDC designated testing centre.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has infected millions worldwide and killed hundreds of thousands, the Federal Government had in recent times airlifted stranded Nigerians from countries such as the United Kingdom, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, China and the United States.