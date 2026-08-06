Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, on Wednesday swore in four new Permanent Secretaries, charging them to uphold integrity, professionalism and merit in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Radda said the appointments were based on competence, experience and hard work, rather than personal connections.

He urged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring transparency, accountability and adherence to due process in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

“The Oath of Office is not merely a ceremony. It is a commitment to integrity, accountability and faithful service,” he said.The governor said the appointments, which cut across different local government areas, were also aimed at promoting equal opportunities in the civil service.He, however, expressed concern that some local government areas could not produce eligible candidates because they lacked officers with the required qualifications or grade levels.

“It is our hope and prayer that, in the coming years, every Local Government Area in Katsina State will produce qualified officers capable of competing successfully and serving as Permanent Secretaries,” he said.Radda also charged senior civil servants to mentor younger officers and facilitate knowledge transfer to ensure continuity and strengthen the service.He said his administration would continue to promote professionalism, institutional capacity and digital transformation across government institutions.