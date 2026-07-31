Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged 12 newly appointed permanent secretaries to abide by their oath of office by upholding fairness and doing right to every man and woman as they assume duties in their new positions in the state civil service.

Fubara gave the charge during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi, and sent to newsmen.

Among those sworn in were Mr Freddy Ndigbara, Mrs Fortune Akpila, Dr Promise Oguzie, Mrs Ibisoye Lolomari Nwankwo, Mrs Ibiyemibara Joseph Uzoma and Mrs Mercy Dagogo Iboroma.

Others were Dr Vincent Worgu Wachukwu, Mr Ifeanyi Anthony Ogboma, Dr Mina Gogo Jim-Jaja, Mr Henry Uzor, Mr Chimenum Anebo Mpi and Dr Mina Tele Ikuru.

The oaths were administered by the Deputy Chief Registrar (Administration), High Court of Rivers State, Betty Sunny-Hart.

In his remarks after the appointees took the oath, Fubara reminded them that their elevation to the highest managerial cadre in the state civil service came with the responsibility of justifying the confidence reposed in them by serving the state and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I do not have any other charge. The charge is the oath you’ve taken. The oath spells it out. Do right to all—every man and woman.

“Do right to your state and do right to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Fubara expressed optimism that their appointment at this time would help his administration achieve its goals.

He reminded them that their appointment was not for personal gains but to advance the development of the state.

“It is a call to service. You are the heads of your ministries, wherever you may be sent. You are at the peak of the managerial cadre of the civil service, the highest of our service.

“You are at the head, so you need to do the work as somebody who is at the head. So, I believe that your coming on board will bring changes and effectiveness to the system.

“When we are done with our own, I believe that your good work will help whoever is coming to take over from us to also continue with the good work in our dear state,” the governor stated.

Fubara congratulated the new permanent secretaries and wished them success in their service to Rivers State.