The Federal High Court has begun the phased relocation of its Lagos Judicial Division from its former premises at 24, Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Ikoyi, to its newly completed court complex at 1B, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi.

The court said the relocation commenced on July 31, 2026, following the completion of the new complex, and was aimed at improving judicial administration and service delivery.

The development was announced in a public notice signed by the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Yahaya Shafa,

According to the notice, the phased relocation is intended to ensure a smooth transition while minimising disruption to court proceedings and administrative operations.

The first phase covers Vacation Courts 7 and 12, as well as Courts 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Also relocating in the initial phase are the offices of the Chief Registrar, the Deputy Chief Registrars and the Electronic Litigation Registrar of Process.

Shafa said the remaining courts and offices would be moved in subsequent phases of the relocation exercise.

The notice, addressed to the Nigerian Bar Association, litigants, the Lagos State Government, other stakeholders and members of the public, urged court users to take note of the relocation and make the necessary adjustments.

Lawyers, litigants and members of the public with matters before the affected courts were advised to verify the venues of their proceedings and other official engagements as the transition continues.

The Chief Registrar added that the court would issue further notices on the relocation of the remaining courts and offices.

The relocation is expected to provide a more conducive environment for the administration of justice and enhance service delivery at the Lagos Judicial Division.