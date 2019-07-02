Mikel joins Trabzonspor on two-year deal

Super Eagles Captain, John Obi Mikel, has joined Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor on a two-year deal with the option of an additional one year.

The Turkish club announced the news of Mikel’s switch on their website Monday afternoon.

The 32-year-old former Chelsea midfielder who won the UEFA Champions League with the Blues in 2012, was a free agent after leaving Championship side Middlesbrough in May.

Mikel, who has made two appearances for his country at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, has previously played in Norway and China, but achieved success in England with Chelsea.

“A two-year and an additional year agreement was signed with the free captain of the Nigerian national team,” the Turkish club announced on their website.

The midfielder made 249 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in an 11-year spell, which ended when he left Stamford Bridge two years ago.

He also won two league titles, three FA Cups and the Europa League in 2013.

The Black Sea Storm already have compatriots Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme in their squad and will compete in next season’s Europa League after finishing fourth in 2018-19 season.

Mikel has won a total of 89 caps for Nigeria, playing for them in the past two World Cups and helping the Super Eagles win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was also one of Nigeria’s three over-age players as the African side won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.