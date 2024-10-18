The Libyan Football Federation is panicking after being asked by CAF to submit documents relating to the cancellation of the AFCON qualifying Group D match against Nigeria after the latter refused to play the match after their plane was diverted to Labraq Airport and held hostage for 18 hours without food and water.

According to Libya Al-Ahrar Channel, the Secretary-General and person in charge of running the body, Nasser Al-Suwaie, confirmed in a special statement to Libya Al-Ahrar that CAF has given the Libyan and Nigerian associations until the 20th of this month to submit the documents related to this file.

Al-Suwaie revealed that the Libya FA has assigned a specialised lawyer to provide evidence, adding that there may be collusion from some parties within the CAF, but the position of the Libyan Federation is strong.

Al-Suwaie added that the Libyan Federation did not change the course of the plane’s landing to Al-Abraq Airport, and the reason for changing the plane’s landing to Al-Abraq was a decision by the Libyan state, and that the sovereignty of the Libyan state must be respected by everyone.

The Super Eagles returned the country on Monday with gory tales of taking turns to sleep on the bare floor of the airport, with the team manager, Patrick Pascal, explaining that the toilet had been deliberately seriously messed up by the Libyan officials in anticipation of their arrival.