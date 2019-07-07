AFECON: Super Eagles soar above Cameroon Lions to book clash with South Africa

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will now play the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the quarter-finals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles had knocked defending champions Cameroon out of the tournament by a 3-2 goal margin.

The South African side shocked host Egypt 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

During the qualifier for the AFCON tournament, South Africa beat Nigeria in Uyo 2-0, but the reverse fixture ended 1-1, with Nigeria scoring a goal that was ruled out, which the referee later realised was a goal after the game and apologised to the Nigerian side.

South Africa have only beaten Nigeria once in a competitive game while the Super Eagles have always had the edge.

Egypt crashed out of 2019 AFCON after a late Thembinkosi Lorch goal gave South Africa a 1-0 win in Cairo in a Round of 16 clash.

The 1996 champions will now meet three-times champions Nigeria on Wednesday in the quarter-finals.

The Pharaohs were left stunned as Thembinkosi Lorch’s late strike silenced the home fans giving South Africa a 1-0 victory.

Having barely scraped through the group stage as one of the best losers, virtually no one gave Bafana Bafana a chance against Mohamed Salah and teammates.

However, late into the game played in front over 50,000 Egyptian fans, South Africa did the unexpected as a well-worked move saw Lebo Mothiba stride into space and square the ball for Lorch, who kept his composure to side-foot past El-Shenawy and send his side into the last eight.