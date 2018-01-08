Air Force Helicopter crashes in Northern Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force has announced the crash of one of its helicopters while on a mission in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the Northeast.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya however said no live was lost in the mishap.

AVM Adesanya said in a statement: “​A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-17 Helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a mission in the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the North East.

“The incident, which occurred today, 8 January 2018, resulted in significant damage to the helicopter. There was, however, no loss of lives as a result of the incident.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident, in line with global best practices.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians”.