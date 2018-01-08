NUT seeks better package for primary schools

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT ), Lagos chapter, has called the State Government to address primary schools and improve the welfare of their teachers.

Mr Adeshina Adedoyin, the state Deputy Chairman of the union, made the appeal in an interview on Monday in Lagos.

Adedoyin noted that primary school infrastructure needed uplift, while teachers had not benefitted from the government especially in the area of promotion.

He said though the state government had been informed about the development and had in turn promised to address the situation, an urgent solution was needed.

According to him, delay in the implementation of the welfare with reference to promotion will affect so many things.

“As schools resume in this new year, it is important that primary education be considered especially the welfare of teachers and in the scheme of things.

“It is because it could boost the morale of the teachers if they are given the same treatment as their counter parts in secondary schools.

“I know that the state government have being workers friendly and would do the needful to address the situation,” the unionist said.

However, he appreciated the state government for the 30 per cent bonus that was given to workers during the yuletide.

The labour leader also urged teachers to put in their best to appreciate the effort of the government which pays salaries as at when due.

“Members should do more to complement the effort of the government; all hands should be on deck.

“Lagos state government have maintained a good name generally and I know that the good name will not be dragged into the mud.

“Teachers should not bask in the euphoria of the improved annual performance impression of students but do more so as to sustain it,” he said.

Besides, the unionist urged government to ensure that schools prone to security threat especially the boarding houses were secured with community policing and para-military.