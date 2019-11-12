Gov. Ugwuanyi ready to reposition LG primary assignment, says Commissioner

The new Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in Enugu State, Barr. Peter Okonkwo, said his ministry, under the watch of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is poised to re-focus the primary assignment of the Local Government administration in the state in order to make it more formidable and impactful on the lives of the rural dwellers.

Barr. Okonkwo added that his ministry, which is saddled with the responsibility of supervising the activities of the local government councils, is focused on ensuring that every council in the state actualizes tangible development projects that would stand the test of time.

The commissioner stated that the issue of the council chairmen executing capital projects on ground that will be enduring and outlive them is sacrosanct in this second term of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in line with its rural development agenda.

He disclosed that the local government system will pay more attention to primary healthcare delivery, as the custodian of the people in the rural areas, to ensure that the lofty visions of the state government in the health sector, such as the Universal Health Coverage, are fully actualized for the benefit of the masses.

“Our principal agenda is to create a stronger synergy so that there will be a more effective relationship between the state and the local governments. We will engage them in partnership arrangement. The focal point of this administration is grassroots-based.

“The state government will leverage on its firm commitment to the provision of infrastructure in the rural communities as well as general wellbeing of the dwellers, to create synergy and ensure that the activities of the local governments are repositioned for utmost positive impact on the people”, Barr. Okonkwo said.