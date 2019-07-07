Arewa Forum supports Northern Coalition ultimatum to FG, governors

The umbrella body for the North, the Arewa Consultative Forum, called on Nigerians not to heat up the polity on the Ruga issue, stressing that herdsmen in the country should be encouraged.

The ACF said all Nigerians, irrespective of their positions, should refrain from taking decisions that were inimical to peace and unity of the country.

The ACF, through its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim-Biu, in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday, also supported the Coalition of Northern Groups who gave the Federal Government and state governors an ultimatum to reverse its decision on Ruga.

It stated, “Now that the Federal Government has put on hold the Ruga settlement programme, that it is inconsistent with the National Livestock Transformation Plan approved by the National Economic Council and moreover, the programme is designed as voluntary for willing state governments, Arewa Consultative Forum therefore urges all concerned to exercise restraint in taking actions that may be inimical to peace and stability in our polity.

“The ACF also shares the concern of the Coalition of the Northern Groups on the plight of genuine herdsmen in pursuit of their livelihood in some parts of the country.

“The ACF therefore appeals to government to institute measures that would ameliorate the suffering of not only herders but all those involved in the value chain of livestock production.”