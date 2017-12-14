Army’s Mammy Market in Lagos a security threat – Embassies warn

Foreign Embassies and High Commissions on Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday described as security threat, the popular Nigerian Army Mammy Market operated in the neighbourhood.

They also condemned the activities of touts crowding the parking lot near the Ahmadu Bello Way end of the crescent to scout customers.

Their complaints were tabled before the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, during a joint visit to the command headquarters in Ikeja. According to the diplomats, their concern was a fallout of a recent security breach at the German Embassy in Victoria Island.

They appealed to the police commissioner to close the market and rid the area of criminals that were attracted to the neighbourhood by the Mammy Market.

Receiving the delegates comprising representatives from British High Commission, United States, German, Italian and The Netherlands embassies, Imohimi reminded them that the place was a military zone and the police would not conduct any operations there without collaborating with the military.

He urged the diplomats to have at least three armed policemen at all times within their premises, adding that a common ground be constructed for printers and photocopiers to be used by visa applicants.