BBOG: Police arrest Oby Ezekwesili, others in Abuja

The convener of the BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group, Oby Ezekwesili, has been arrested and detained by the FCT Police Command for unknown offences.

In series of posts on her Twitter handle, @obyezeks, the former Minister of Education, said she was arrested alongside some members of the BBOG group.

According to her, Aisha Yesufu, Ms Maureen Kabrik, Jeff Okoroafor and four others were also arrested.

Reacting to the reported arrest, The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, in a statement via its Twitter page, demanded the immediate release of those arrested.

SERAP tweeted, “The reported false imprisonment & detention of @obyezeks & members of @BBOG_Nigeria makes a mockery of @MBuhari’s claim that this govt is one of change that is governed by d rule of law. The authorities should immediately release them & allow them to freely exercise their rights.”

But in a swift reaction, the Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have denied arresting the Convener and leader of the Bring Back Our Girls(BBOG) group, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who made this known in a telephone interview with some journalists, said she was only taken into custody for her safety.

Jimoh, who said there was a police standing order restricting illegal gathering and protest by any group, said Ezekwesili and some members of the BBOG, were taken into custody for questioning.

He, however, did not say whether or not they are going to be detained and charged to court.