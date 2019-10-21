Borno elders back Ndume on buried soldiers

The Borno South Concerned Elders has backed the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, that 847 slain soldiers were buried at the military cemetery in Borno State.

The elders stated this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement by the Chairman of the BSCE, Alhaji Yakubu Kwanyang.

The group similarly faulted claims by the Amnesty International that the Nigerian Army conducted a secret mass burial for soldiers.

Ndume had revealed that his committee discovered during its fact-finding mission to the northeast that 847soldiers had lost their lives and buried at a military cemetery in the state.

Kwanyang said, “The revelation of the figure of the slain heroes cannot be said to diminish our profound appreciation of their invaluable service to our fatherland. Instead, it is to prick the conscience of his(Ndume) colleagues in the chambers to respond positively by way of budgetary appropriation at the appropriate time.”