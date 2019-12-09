BREAKING: Buhari appoints Muhammad Nami as new FIRS Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Mr. Muhammad M. Nami as the new chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He replaces Mr. Tunde Fowler, whose tenure expired on Monday.

He is a tax consultant and graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

“Mr. Muhammad, a well-trained tax, accounting and management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies, has almost three decades of practical work experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non-profit organisations,” the Presidency said in statement by spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Buhari also approved the composition of the board of FIRS.