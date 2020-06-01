BREAKING: FG relaxes restriction on churches, mosques

The Federal Government has announced the relaxation of the restriction placed on places of worship as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this during the daily briefing of the panel on Monday.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to Government of the Federation, said the ban on inter-state travel is still in place.

He said, “There is a ban on gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace.

“Relaxation of restriction on places of worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.

“Managed access to markets and locations of economic activity to limit the risk of transmission;

“Ban on inter-state travels except for the movement of agricultural produce, petroleum products, manufactured goods, and essential services.

“Mandatory use of non-medical face masks in public places;

“Mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers in all public places.”