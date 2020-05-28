BREAKING: IGP orders redeployment of 11 Police Commissioners

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of 11 Commissioners of Police to various Commands and Formations.

The postings and redeployment are as follow: Edo State, CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo; Osun State, CP Undie J. Adie; Bauchi State CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko; Ebonyi State, CP Philip Sule Maku; Gombe State, CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu; Ondo State, CP Bolaji Amidu Salami; Oyo State, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu; Eastern Port, CP Evelyn T. Peterside; Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD), CP Okon Etim Ene; Airport Command, CP Bello Maikwashi; and Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos), CP Olukolu Tairu Shina.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Force Headquarters, Abuja, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP charged the newly posted officers to ensure they “consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.”

Adamu also enjoined the citizens to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.