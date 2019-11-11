Buhari meets Archbishop of Canterbury in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, at the Lambeth Palace, London.

President Buhari who is currently on a private visit to the United Kingdom arrived the country November 2, after he left the country late October to attend an investment forum in Saudi Arabia.

It has been a usual practice of President Buhari to meet with the Most Reverend Welby, who he once described as his personal friend, whenever he travels to UK.

President Buhari had earlier met with Archbishop Welby in October 2018, when he visited Nigeria as a keynote speaker at a conference on religious harmony, before the 2019 general elections.

Earlier before this period, Archbishop Welby had, during a private visit, met with President Buhari at the Abuja House in London, in April 2018.