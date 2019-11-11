I was misquoted on Nigeria’s bad roads saga, says Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, on Saturday, denied the statement he allegedly made, which has been making the rounds that Nigerian roads were not as bad as being portrayed.

The minister , who has been facing series of criticism over the alleged comment in the last few days by some Nigerians, said he never said Nigerians exaggerated the conditions of the roads

Fashola stated this while speaking with journalists, after inaugurating some roads in Ilara Mokin town, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State. The roads were rehabilitated by an indigene of the town and founder of the Elizade University, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo.

The former Lagos State governor said he had travelled round the country on road to access condition of federal roads, stressing that the Federal Government would fix its bad roads based on priority.

He said, “Let me start from the journey by roads to the 36 states, 12 hours every day, so I know what I saw, and I also said what I wanted to say in that press conference, and thankfully, I must thank your TV, at least, showing the maturity and the professionalism … to play the whole tape, so people can see the context of what I said.”

Asked about the opposition that asked him to resign and apologise to Nigerians over the comment, Fashola said, “I didn’t use the word ‘exaggerated’, I didn’t say that and please go and listen to what I said thank you.”

He reiterated that the FG would not refund any state that rehabilitated or reconstructed federal roads, adding that the bills for road refund from state governments was on the high side, amounting to N500 billion.

In his remark, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo said he founded Elizade University and constructed some Ilara-Mokin township roads to neighbouring towns to immortalise his late wife, Mrs Elizabeth Wuraola Ade-Ojo.

He urged other eminent Nigerians to contribute to the development of their communities.