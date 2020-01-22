Court restrains El-Rufai from demolishing, taking over Durbar Hotel

A High court in Kaduna has restrained Governor Nasir El-Rufai and agencies of the state government from demolishing and taking over Durbar Hotel Plc.

The Kaduna State government had, last week, demolished the moribund Durbar Hotel located along Independence Way/Muhammadu Buhari Way, Kaduna.

The ownership of the hotel had been in contention between the Federal Government and the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, since 2001.

However, the order is consequent upon an ex parte motion brought before the court by the management of Durbar Hotel, praying the court for an order of interim injunction restraining El-Rufai and agencies of the state government from demolishing, taking over, or tampering with the property.

Durbar Hotel had in the application also sought an interim injunction restraining El-Rufai and agencies of the state government from further trespassing into the property, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

Upon hearing the ex parte motion filed by Reuben Atabo, counsel to the Durbar Hotel management, Justice Hannatu Balogun, having seen the documents, especially the affidavit of urgency and exhibits, granted the order.

“I grant an order restraining the defendants from taking over the property and from further tampering with some or trespassing into same or developing or assigning same pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” she said.

The case was adjourned to February 3, for the motion on notice.