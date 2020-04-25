Covid 19: Enugu Parklane resident doctors, why?

By James Ugwuokpe

I have followed the activities of the resident doctors at Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane Enugu with passion and keen interest, especially since the outbreak of the covid-19 global pandemic. I have observed that instead of them to abide by the Hippocratic oath they took and partner the Enugu State Government to battle the scourge for the good of all, they have been busy plotting how to arm-twist and blackmail the state government at this critical time with strike, all kinds of bogus, selfish and unrealistic demands.

In trying to achieve this, they have mostly used social media loose cannons like the All Progressives Congress (APC ) Secretary in Enugu North Council Area, Sebastine Buharison Nwogwugwu-ogwu and others to circulate their press release against the State Government on social media platforms. Such antics is more political than professional. It is highly condemnable especially in a profession like medicine that has to do with saving lives.

In their usual antics, just a day after Governor Ugwuanyi’s government paid the April salaries of all public servants and 25% of Covid-19 allowance of all health workers, the Association Of Resident Doctors, Parklane Enugu issued another press statement which they circulated on social media platforms through one Chibueze Onah threatening to embark on another strike. This is even when their proposed strike is in total violation of the subsisting Industrial court order that barred them from doing so.

One begins to wonder what exactly the Parklane Resident Doctors want to achieve with this wicked plot, at a time the whole world is in dire need of the assistance of health personnel to combat Covid-19 pandemic. Why is it that the consultants and other health personnel in Parklane are working and only the doctors are threatening to go on strike?

Is it not obvious that these doctors want Enugu people dead? Is it not the same Doctors Governor Ugwuanyi approved life assurance for alongside other health workers in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic? Is it not evident that what is of utmost interest to Parklane resident doctors is money and not to save lives. These doctors should know that their actions are unethical, unprofessional and inhumane.

This is not the time for doctors or any health personnel to play with human lives by downing their tools. Blackmailing and arm-twisting of Enugu State Government at this critical global health challenge will be catastrophic and counterproductive to the health of Ndi Enugu. Parklane resident doctors should have a rethink and do the needful. After all, you are trained to save lives, not to be amassing wealth. Lives of Enugu people is more important than any other interest.

Ugwuokpe, a public affairs analyst writes from Enugu