The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has revealed that with the introduction of the digital Central Motor Registry Information System (e-CMR), Police officers would no longer need to stop vehicles to check their papers.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this known on Wednesday night in a post via his X handle.

He said Police Officers would now be equipped with cutting-edge technology to verify documents in real-time.

Adejobi added that once the e-CMR goes into effect, vehicle owners and users would no longer need to carry physical documents as all vehicle document information would be available digitally.

“No more stopping to check papers—our officers are equipped with cutting-edge tech to verify documents in real-time,” one of the tweets read.

“With the NPF’s new E-CMR system, you don’t need to carry around physical documents. Access all your vehicle info digitally—quick, easy, and secure,” it added.

“If your vehicle is registered with the NPF E-CMR and gets stolen, you can instantly flag it as stolen through your online profile,” the statement read.

He said the system then alerts all field officers nationwide within seconds, improving the chances of swift recovery.

Recalled that in July 2024 the IGP ordered the enforcement of the digitalised Central Motor Registry.

He said the move was to modernise and digitize the motor vehicle registration system, and improve the nation’s safety and security framework.